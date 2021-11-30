‘Hellbound’ surpasses ‘Squid Game’ to take top position

The S.Korean horror was watched for 43.48 M hours in its first week.

After having held the world in its thrall for over 9 weeks, the South Korean thriller Squid Game has been dethroned by another South Korean series Hellbound.

Hellbound, as the name suggests, is a fantasy horror that holds the title of Netflix’s most-watched non-English series. Hellbound sits at the top with over 43M hours of watch time in its first week while Squid Game takes the 3rd position with 30M hours of watch time in 10 weeks. Hellbound has topped all streaming records in more than 80 countries according to Netflix Top 10.

Not for the faint-hearted, the series centres around the graphically violent actions of a team of demons, who hunt down sinners who have been previously visited by a celestial being who has informed the victim of their date and time of death. The giant hairy creatures incinerate their victims and send them to hell, prompting an outbreak of public hysteria and religious zealotry.

The pilot of the series, directed by Yeon Sang-ho, premiered at the 2021 Toronto international film festival in September.

To be honest, the CGI demons could be slicker or scarier, but what drives the show and makes it an interesting if not horrific watch, is the narrative and characters.

The series is streaming on Netflix Kenya.