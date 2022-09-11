Hellen Obiri and Jacob Kiplimo win Great North Run

The two-time Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Hellen Obiri and Jacob Kiplimo beat world class fields to win the 2022 Great North Run on Sunday, September 11, in northeast England.

The women’s race at the Great North Run came down to a three-way sprint between two Olympic champions and a world champion. Obiri, the 4-time World Champion, won her second successive Great North Run half marathon in 1:07:05.

She defeated reigning Olympic champion in the marathon Peres Jepchirchir (1:07:07) and World record holder and Olympic champion in the 10000m Almaz Ayana(1:07:10).

“I’m so happy for what I’ve done today. The crowd were all cheering along the roads!” @hellen_obiri of @on_running on what it means to retain her Great North Run title and preparations for her marathon debut at @nycmarathon 🔥🇰🇪 🎙 @euancrumley #gnr2022 pic.twitter.com/ts9llezCop — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) September 11, 2022

Talented 21-year-old Ugandan Kiplimo on his part ran alone for most of the men’s race at the world’s biggest half marathon.

He won in 59:33, beating Ethiopian Olympic athletics champions Selemon Barega and Kenenisa Bekele to second and third respectively. Barega marked a successful debut on the road in 1:00:39 ahead of Bekele who timed 1:01:01.

“The overall feeling was that the Great North Run is about coming together,” said race founder Brendan Foster.

Speaking to BBC Sport prior to the start, he added: “We felt that in moments of mourning, as has been demonstrated across the country, people have wanted to come together.

“We felt it was in tune with what would have been the Queen’s wishes, that she would have wanted people coming together as a community, to do what they were aiming for, to be the best version of themselves, to raise money for charities.”

A total of 60,000 people entered the 41st edition of the world’s biggest half marathon.

This year’s Great North Run saw it return to its usual 13.1 mile Newcastle to South Shields route, after changes were made in 2021 to make it Covid safe

The athletics event began with a moment of silence in tribute to the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday.

