Hellen Obiri and Kibiwott Kandie win KDF cross country titles

World half marathon record holder Kibiwott Kandie and reigning World cross country champion Hellen Obiri led from gun to tape to bag the Kenya defence forces cross country titles at the Moi Airbase, Nairobi.

Obiri who had lost her title last year to Sheila Chepkurui due to a nagging injury ,took charge of the race from the onset. The World 5000m champion controlled the leading pack, that comprised of Joyce Chepkemoi, Chepkurui , Nesphine Chepleting and Irene Kamais.

Obiri overpowered Chepkemoi and Chepkurui in the last lap to cross the line first in 33 minutes 25.1 seconds. Chepkemoi came in second while Chepkurui completed the podium dash.

Nesphine Chepleting and Irene Kamais finished fourth and fifth respectively.

In the men’s category, Kibowott Kandie easily defended his title after leading from start to finish to cross the line in 29 minutes 24.5 seconds ahead of Collins Koros who came in second while Erick Kiptanui settled for third position.

Meanwhile, Obiri also anchored his Laikipia air base team to victory in the universal relay despite taking the button in 4th position.

The event was used by the Kenya defence forces to select a team that will take part in the national trials slated for 13th of next month at the Ngong Race Course.

The trials will see athletes battle out for a place in the Kenyan team for the Africa cross country championships slated for 6 – 7th of March in Lome Togo.

