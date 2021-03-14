Hellen Obiri eyeing to double at the Tokyo Olympic Games

World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri dominated the women’s 10,000m race during the second and final day of the second Athletics Kenya track and field meeting at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Obiri dug to her experience overtaking her opponents with two laps to go to win the race in 31.24:7, Eva Cherono finished second in a personal best of 31.29:6, while Vicoty Chepng’eno wound up third 31.42:9.

Obiri revealed that she is eyeing to participate in both the 5,000m and 10,000m races at the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo Japan.

National men’s 100m record holder Mark Otieno withstood stiff competition to pip his rival Ferdinand Omanyala to the win. Otieno finished first in 10:24 seconds while Omanyala was placed second after 10: 40, Tarzan Kamanga was third.

Maximila Imali won the women’s category after sprinting home first in 11:95, Doreen Waka and Monica Safania were ranked in second and third places respectively.

Following the conclusion of the second track and field meeting ,focus now shifts to the national trials that will be used to select national relay team that will participate at the forthcoming world relay championship in Poland in May.

The trials will be held at the Nyayo national stadium March 26-27th with the third Athletics Kenya track and field meeting set for April 2nd-3rd at the same venue.