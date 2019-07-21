Hellen Obiri wins 10th Leg of 2019 Diamond League in London

World 5000 Meters World Champion, Hellen Obiri, maintained her dominance in the race, after clocking 14 minutes 18.37 second to win the 10th Leg of the 2019 Diamond League season in London, England.

Compatriot Agnes Tirop came in 2nd in a race that saw eight of the top 10 slots taken by Kenyan athletes.

After a disappointing performance in the 3rd outing of the 2019 Diamond League Season in Stockholm, Sweden, that saw her slip and give up the lead, finishing 12th in the process, World Champion Hellen Obiri once again reclaimed her glory, after winning the 5000 Meters race in London, England.

Obiri clocked a time of 14 minutes 18.37 seconds, ahead of compatriot Agnes Tirop who beat Dutch Sifan Hassan to the 2nd spot in a time of 14 minutes 24.24 seconds, with the latter clocking a time of 14 minutes 22.34 seconds.

The race saw eight Kenyans finish among the top ten, with Margaret Kipkemboi and Caroline Kipkirui finishing 4th and 5th respectively. The season continues on the 18th of August in Birmingham.

