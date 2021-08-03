Hellen Syombua: Shifts focus to 800m after Tokyo Olympics

Hellen Syombua Kalii bowed out of the women’s 400m race after finishing 5th during the qualifying round at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo Japan.

The performance was not enough to see her progress to the semi finals bringing her Olympic campaign to an end. Running from lane eight in heat five Syombua clocked 52.70 to finish fifth.

Jamaica’s Stephanie Mcpherson won the heat in 50.89 seconds while Natalie Kaczmarek and Paola Moran wound up in second and third positions respectively.

‘’The race was good, it wasn’t bad, and it wasn’t tough, but towards the end I started feeling a high thigh’’, Syombua spoke after the race

Syombua who holds the national women’s 400m record 51.09 set in 2019 has now revealed that she will be switching to 800m in her future races.

‘’Now my focus shifts to the 800m to see if I can maintain rhythm wit the people’’, she remarked.

Wambua broke 35 year old national 400m record previously held by Ruth Waithera.

The national Police service runner was among three sprinters that represented Kenya at the Tokyo Olympic Games alongside record setting Ferdinand Omanyala who reached the semis of the men’s 100m race and Mark Otieno who failed a doping test and was barred from taking part in the event.