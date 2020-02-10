Hellen Wawira clinches gold in Powerlifting World Cup championship

Kenyan Powerlifters Hellen Wawira and Joyce Wambui won gold and silver respectively in their various categories as the World Para Power Lifting world Cup championship came to a close in Abuja Nigeria.

Wawira coasted to victory clinching Gold in the ladies U41kg category to keep alive her hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Kenya also clinched silver through Joyce Wambui the 2014 commonwealth games bronze winner who finished second in the ladies U79KG category.

The Abuja leg, the third round of the, 6 series qualifier was used by para lifters to earn points ahead of the Tokyo 2020 paralympic games.

The third round is set for Manchester later this month before heading to Bogota, Dubai, and Thailand.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Elisa Chepkirui emerged victorious in the 2020 Abujhmad Peace Half Marathon held in Narayanpur District in India.

Elisa completed the 21-kilometer event in 1 hour 11minutes and 22 seconds beating Dimple of Lucknow and Renu of Uttar Pradesh to the second and third positions respectively.

In the men’s competition, Kenya’s Simon Kipsang finished second in 1 hour 5 minutes and 20 seconds, behind India’s Shankar Manthapa who won the race in 1 hour and 2 minutes.

Over 11,000 runners from various states of the country and from Kenya participated in the half marathon.

Finally, Kenya’s Dominic Korir on Sunday emerged victorious in the 2020 Life Time Miami Half Marathon held today in the United States.

Korir completed the 21-kilometer race in 1 hour 3 minutes and 52 beating his compatriot Daniel Kemoi by two seconds.

Beatie Deutsch, a 30-year-old mother of five from Jerusalem, won the women’s title in 1 hour 16 minutes and 49 seconds and she was followed by Jhoselyn Yessica of Bolivia.