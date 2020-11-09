Hells Gate MCA John Njuguna Njenga passes on

Hells Gate Member of County Assembly Hon. John Njuguna Njenga has passed on.

His death was confirmed by Nakuru County Assembly Speaker Joel Maina Kairu.

The late John Njuguna popularly known as Wa-Sussy succumbed while undergoing treatment at the Nakuru Nursing Home following a short illness.

He is said to have developed complications and was put in the Intensive Care Unit.

His death comes after the Nakuru County Assembly was closed for two-weeks after several staff contracted the virus.

The County Assembly was closed on November 2nd.

The late Hells Gate MCA served as the Chairman of Security and Governance Committee in the County assembly.

The Jubilee Party termed him as a hardworking and selfless leader.

“Hon. Njenga will be remembered as a hardworking and selfless leader. He served as the Chairman of Security and Governance Committee. May the Almighty God comfort his family at this trying time.”