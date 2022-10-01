Help us find our son, family of missing security expert reaches out to Ruto

It is 18 months and 15 days since Mwenda Mbijiwe a security consultant went missing without a trace.

Mbijiwe vanished on June 12th 2021 as he was travelling from Nairobi to his Mother’s home in Sirimon, Buuri west Sub-county, Meru county.

The following day, a car he had hired for three weeks for business was discovered abandoned on a coffee plantation near Tatu City, Kiambu county.

According to Jane Gatwiri, Mbijiwe’s mother, the years have been filled with agony but she still holds on to hope that one day her son would come back.

Since that fateful day, life has been one painful journey for the mother of four more so in the wake of recent disappearances of persons whose bodies are later found dumped in rivers and thickets.

The reports notwithstanding, Gatwiri, chooses to believe her motherly instincts that her son is still alive.

Speaking in their home in Sirimon while having a prayer meeting, the family said their numerous trips to Nairobi and concerned government offices to enquire about the whereabouts of her son have been futile.

The family quoted deputy president Rigathi Gachagua as having said that Mbijiwe was being held by influential people in the government during campaigns in the county.

The relatives who are reaching out to the DP want him to honour his promise to help them trace their son.

Nicholas Bundi who walked for more than 300km from Meru to CID headquarters on Kiambu road some months ago, to protest his brother’s disappearance said he has been living in fear claiming he suspects that his phone may have been tapped.

The family, neighbours and friends including elders are now appealing to President William Ruto to help them find their missing son and bring him home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...