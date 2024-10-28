Help us locate suspected Kware serial killer, DCI appeals again

A cash reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is once again appealing for information to help locate Kware serial murder suspect Collins Jumaisi Khalusha.

Khalusha, along with 12 other suspects, escaped from Gigiri police cells on the morning of August 21 and has yet to be recaptured, despite a cash reward being offered for information leading to his arrest.

“If you have any information regarding Collins Jumaisi Khalusha’s whereabouts, we encourage you to share it confidentially through the anonymous #FichuaKwaDCI hotline at 0800722203 or reach out to the police through the hotlines 999, 911, and 112,” the the DCI stated, emphasizing that every piece of information is valuable..

“Additionally, you are welcome to visit any police station within the country. Your support could greatly impact the re-arrest of this wanted suspect. Every piece of information is valuable” the statement added.

A significant cash reward will be provided to anyone with credible information leading to the suspect’s arrest, a notice by the DCI says, although the exact amount has not been disclosed.

Eight police officers have since been suspended and five charged in court over the escape, which police said was aided by insiders.

Khalusha had confessed to the murders of 42 women, including his wife, since 2022 – but his lawyer said he had been tortured to confess.