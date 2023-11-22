Hemingways Collection lines up Ksh 55M for expansion

Hemingways Collection has announced plans to expand into new markets and investment in improving new properties to enhance guest experience.

Hemingways Collection Chief Executive Officer Ross Evans said the planned investment is also expected to boost the franchise’s brand as a luxury boutique hotel.

“We are extremely excited and proud to celebrate our 10-year anniversary. We remain dedicated to upholding its position as Kenya’s luxury boutique hotel brand, ensuring that every guest experiences the utmost in luxury, service, and adventure,” said Ross.

The hotel is currently undertaking substantial refurbishment of Hemingways Ol Seki to ensure it meets the highest standards of comfort and luxury.

Ross further reaffirmed the brands commitment to its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, recognizing the vital role it plays in important eco-systems and wildlife habitats and its responsibilities to local community stakeholders.

“In 2023, we expect to contribute over Ksh 55 million to our partners including Watamu Marine Association, community rugby both in Nairobi and Diani, Naboisho Conservancy, and the Maa Trust in the Masai Mara underscoring our dedication to critical social, health and education programs,“ he added.

Hemingways Nairobi General Manager, Richard Kimenyi noted that the brand has earned the designation of Travelers Choice on TripAdvisor.

“Our staffs are, without a doubt, our best asset and should all be proud of their contributions to the Kenyan hospitality industry and our position as a leader in the luxury segment. We are passionate about talent management and creating exciting career pathways for ambitious Kenyan hospitality professionals,“ said Kimenyi.

The boutique hotel brand hopes to reduce its annual carbon footprint by 200 tonnes by investing in a 270kwp Solar PV system at Hemingways Nairobi in 2024.