Hemingways Group awarded at the World Travel Awards

Hemingways Group has bagged two words at this year’s World Travel Awards.

Hemingways Watamu has been named Kenya’s Leading Beach Resort at the 2021 World Travel Awards while Hemingways Expeditions emerged as Kenya’s Leading Destination Management Company.

Hemingways Group Chief Executive Officer Ross Evans lauded the recognition saying it is a show for its contribution in the Kenyan Hospitality industry.

“It is an honour to have Hemingways Watamu and Hemingways Expeditions selected as leaders in their respective categories. To us, this win endorses our commitment to excellence in service delivery and it resonates with our commitment to our guests and the Kenyan hospitality and travel industry,” said Ross.

He further added that the awards prove the Group’s resilience during the immense challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, Hemingways Nairobi, has been selected as an ‘American Express (AmEx) Fine Hotels & Resorts Card Member Favorite’ the only one in Africa.