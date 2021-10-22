Hemingways Group awarded at the World Travel Awards

by Ronald Owili

Hemingways Group has bagged two words at this year’s World Travel Awards.

Hemingways Watamu has been named Kenya’s Leading Beach Resort at the 2021 World Travel Awards while Hemingways Expeditions emerged as Kenya’s Leading Destination Management Company.

Hemingways Group Chief Executive Officer Ross Evans lauded the recognition saying it is a show for its contribution in the Kenyan Hospitality industry.

“It is an honour to have Hemingways Watamu and Hemingways Expeditions selected as leaders in their respective categories. To us, this win endorses our commitment to excellence in service delivery and it resonates with our commitment to our guests and the Kenyan hospitality and travel industry,” said Ross.

He further added that the awards prove the Group’s resilience during the immense challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, Hemingways Nairobi, has been selected as an ‘American Express (AmEx) Fine Hotels & Resorts Card Member Favorite’ the only one in Africa.

  

Latest posts

KTDA backs Kshs. 1B tea stimulus programme to boost farmer earnings

Ronald Owili

Medical insurers pay out Kshs. 1.3B to cover covid treatment

Ronald Owili

Kenya to continue importing fish due to costly feeds

Ronald Owili

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More