Hemingways Group names Ross Evans as new chief executive

Hemingways Group has named Ross Evans as the new Chief Executive Officer responsible for all management of the Hemingways Group which includes the Hemingways Collection luxury hotel division, Express Travel Group and Hemingways Expeditions.

Evans whose appointment is effective 1st April 2021 will replace Alastair Addison who will be stepping down as chief executive.

“I want to thank Alastair enormously for his valuable contribution to the Group as CEO for the past 10 years. I am delighted we have retained Alastair’s invaluable experience and leadership and I am excited about the future prospects for our business. The last year has presented us with incredible challenges however our industry has shown amazing resilience in very difficult circumstances,” said Dicky Evans, Hemingways Group chairman.

However, the hotel chain has announced that Addison will take on a key part time executive position directing the Sales and Marketing strategy of Hemingways Collection, maintaining many key relationships with Hemingways’ trade partners, as well as supporting strategic board initiatives and continuing to support his fellow directors on certain day to day business matters.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Addison is expected to remain an executive director of the Group and will play a fundamental role in Hemingways’ recovery from the Covid 19 pandemic as well as its continued business growth in the hospitality and travel sector.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my 10 years as Group CEO and am extremely proud of the business we have developed. I’m looking forward to continuing to support the Group in my new role. Having worked closely with Ross for the past five years, I believe he has the necessary skills and attributes to be successful in his new role and I am excited for the business’ future,” said outgoing chief executive Alastair Addison.

Prior to his appointment, Ross Evans had served as the group’s operations director for over five years.

“I am delighted to take up the new role and I am looking forward to continuing to develop and grow our business. I am extremely grateful to Alastair for his support and guidance over the last five years and I’m thrilled that we will continue working closely together to support our partners and our clients in providing memorable Hemingways experiences and to ensure the business continues to thrive well into the future”, said Ross Evans on his appointment.

Evans joined the Hemingways Group in 2016 and combines industry expertise with ten years’ experience in the financial industry in London and Singapore.