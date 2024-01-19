Henderson joins Ajax 6 months after signing for Al-ettifaq

Former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has joined Dutch giants Ajax on a permanent basis, after he terminated his contract with Saudi Pro League club AL-Ettifaq on Thursday.

The English International’s stint in the Middle- East only lasted six months, this is after signing a 3-year deal last July; a deal that was marred by controversy over gay rights. The deal saw him earn a reported $887,000 per week.

The move to Saudi Arabia would prove difficult for the former Liverpool captain, as Saudi Arabia being a country where homosexuality is illegal, sparked accusations of hypocrisy given Henderson’s outspoken support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Despite his abrupt departure from, the Saudi Pro League club which is placed 8th on the log, extended manager Steven Gerrard’s contract to 2027. Gerrard was influential in luring Henderson to the Middle-East, where Henderson registered five assists in 19 games.

Ajax have handed Henderson a two-and-a-half year contract as they look to bolster their options and to continue their good run of form as the team is placed 5th after winning five of their last six matches in the Eredivisie.