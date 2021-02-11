Henry Mejja: my goal scoring form is down to extra  effort in  training

Tusker Fc forward Henry Mejja has attributed his recent impressive goal scoring form to the effort he has put in his training.

The 19 year old scored four goals and assisted one helping his club to the top of the Football Kenya Premier League standings with 26 points from eleven matches.

For his exploits in the month of January he was named the club’s player of the month.

“I feel really happy to get this award. I couldn’t have done it without the help of my teammates and the technical bench and I thank them for that. I have been working hard in training and the results have been visible on the pitch,” Meja said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He added; “Now I need to work harder because I have set the bar high and I need to maintain it.”

Head coach Rober Matano who has guided the 11-time Kenyan premier league champions to 8 wins 2 draws and just one loss so far in the league challenged the youngster to work hard so as to sustain the hot streak .

“I am happy for him because he has worked hard for it, but I don’t want it to get into his head and relax. He got the award because he performed and for him to get another award, he needs to continue performing. He is a good boy and a good player,” Matano said.

Tusker Fc if not the only local club with monthly awards scheme said the initiative is meant to motivate the playing unit.

“As the board, we decided to start this initiative as a way of motivating players and giving them an incentive to work hard and also appreciate their efforts every month. It is just a small token of appreciation and hopefully we can make it bigger as we progress,” stated Tusker FC treasurer Ben Ochieng.

Tusker Fc will seek to consolidate their top position on the log when they face Posta Rangers on February 18th 2021.

Their immediate assignment is against Mihuu United this Saturday, February 13th in a round of 64 Fkf Cup match which will be played at Sudi Stadium, Bungoma.

Tell Us What You Think