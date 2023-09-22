Herder killed, two others injured in Igembe North

The government has been keen on dealing with rampant cases of rustling at the border between Isiolo and Meru Counties.

A herder was shot dead and two others seriously injured after suspected cattle rustlers raided Ngachiru village in Mutuati, Igembe north sub-county in Meru County.

According to Silvester Manguru the deputy county commissioner Mutuati, an unknown number of attackers said to have come from the neighbouring county of Isiolo, armed with riffles invaded the said village Thursday evening and shot dead one harder injuring the other two and made away an unknown number of cattle and goats.

Manguru said the two who were injured were taken to Mutuati subcounty hospital while the body of the deceased was taken to Maua hospital mortuary.

The deputy county commissioner said this incident was the third this month but appealed to the residents to be calm as police officers pursue the rustlers.

He assured the government will not tolerate criminals warning they will be dealt with as per the law.