Here is a great opportunity of Kenyan creatives

Project X is an opportunity to develop your skills to global standards.

The ethical fashion initiative has made a nationwide call to creatives to apply for Project X. Project X aims to celebrate individual identity and support socio-economic development in participating countries. It does so by investing in human capital of cultural and creative sectors through exhibition, networking, entrepreneurship training and empowerment capacities.

Project X will be conducted as a talent competition and will focus on fashion design, modelling and performance artistry. To participate, you must be aged between 18 and 35 years and have proof of being a Kenyan citizen.

It is the hope that this project will foster entrepreneurial spirit in young Kenyans (and Africans) by developing entrepreneurship, job opportunities, and connecting different stakeholders within an existing ecosystem. So far, the project has been a success in Uganda, Burkina Faso, and Cote d’Ivoire.

Check out the T’s & C’s and find out how you can apply here.