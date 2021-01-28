The MAMAs performance lineup has been announced ahead of the event on February 20th.

The highly anticipated performance lineup has been released and my oh my it is a fantastic one! Some of the continent’s most revered artistes will take to the stage during the virtual event to keep fans glued to their screens. Megastars Wizkid, Nasty C, Soraia Ramos, Sheebah Karungi, Suspect 95, Calema, Diamond Platnumz and Kenya’s Kaligraph Jones are all slated to perform.

Nasty C has not been on a stage since 2016 and Diamond Platnumz who has five nominations will be taking to the MAMAs stage. Suspect 95, Nasty C and Kaligraph Jones are all contending for the “Best Hip Hop” category. Soraia and Calema who are both from São Tomé and Principe will be making their performace debuts on the MAMAs stage.

The iconic MTV Africa Music awards will be a celebration and showcase of African culture, music, and creativity. “This year’s show is dedicated to the youth of Africa, and we are committed to amplifying social change through music and culture and to elevating youth voices across our platforms.” ViacomCBS Networks Africa senior vice-president and general manager Monde Twala said.

More acts are expected to be announced soon as well as finalists for the “MAMAs Generation Change Award”, which will recognize youth change-makers on the continent.

