Heristone Wanyonyi sets new national U20 record at World Athletics Race Walk

Kenya’s Heristone Wanyonyi set a new national Under-20 race walking record after finishing fourth in the men’s 10km race walk at the ongoing World Athletics Race Walking team championship in Muscat,Oman.

Wanyonyi finished four seconds outside the medal bracket in 45.18 in behind race winner China’s Hongren Wang who clocked 44.06 while Diego Giampaulo wound second after timing 44.14.

Yu Zeng completed the podium dash and a Chinese double in a season best 44.14.Meanwhile Emily Wamusyi is expected to medal for Kenya when she takes to the field in the women’s 20km final scheduled Friday evening.

Emily is the 2019 All African Games 20km race walk winner and finished second at the 2014 Africa Athletics Championships.

Day two will see Kenya seek honors in the men’s 20km team championship with Samuel Gathimba, Dominic Ndigiti and Simon Wachira leading the Country’s medal hunt on the final day of the championship.

Kenya sent a team of four men and one woman at this year’s world athletics race walk championship, the first edition in four years. Veteran race walk coach George Kariuki is managing the team.

The World championship was used by athletes to earn qualifying times for the forthcoming World athletics championship in Oregon,USA in July and the Commonwealth games scheduled for July 28th– August 8th in Birmigham,UK.