Heritage unveils telematic car insurance to cab fraud

How long you drive and when, will soon determine how much you pay as insurance premium for your motor vehicle.

This follows the launch of a telematics car insurance that uses a computerized device, which transmits crucial information on how a vehicle is driven such as braking and acceleration.

This new innovation is expected to inform insurance claim settlement, reduces cases of fraud in insurance claims and promotes road safety.

The Insurance Fraud Investigation Unit indicates that insurance fraud is about 20 percent.

In motor vehicle insurance, the fraud involves false claims propagated by a syndicate of motor vehicle owners, assessors, and employees of insurance companies, garage owners and spare part dealers.

This is estimated to cost insurers hundreds of millions of shillings annually.

To address this fraud as well as improve service delivery and customer confidence, underwriters are embracing telematics technology.

The device records information on how, when, and where the car is driven as well as behavioral habits like acceleration, braking and cornering, which are used when an accident claim is lodged.

Surveys on good drivers have revealed that females are safer drivers than their male counterparts.

The integration of ICT into insurance is expected to stem rising cases of motor vehicle fraud insurance and reduce the pull and push between insurers and their clients when claim are made.