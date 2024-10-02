Heroes Council seeks public views on 142 nominees for national honors

The National Heroes Council has invited public input on 142 individuals proposed for national honors ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kwale.

According to council chairman Jimmy Angwenyi and Chief Executive Officer Charles Wambia, the public’s feedback will aid in determining the suitability of the nominees.

“We are preparing for gazettement to make the honors official while building up our database of heroes. The list of those honored since 2017 will be reviewed, and all names will be gazetted,” Angwenyi noted.

The two saying the initiative is to ensure only deserving Kenyans are recognized based on their contribution to the nation building.

The two were speaking during the posthumous honoring of the late Wanameme Elijah Masinde said to have inspired a revolt against the white colonial settlers.