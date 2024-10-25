Hexing Group announces Ksh 1.3B Investment in Kenya

Hexing Group has announced a Ksh 1.29 billion ($10m) investment plan that is expected to drive expansion of its operations in Kenya.

The firm says the investment will facilitate the establishment of a new office in Nairobi, aimed at tapping into emerging business opportunities within Kenya and the broader East African region.

“Hexing is excited to expand our footprint in Kenya, a country that serves as the hub of the East African economy and possesses immense potential for development and market opportunities. Our investment reflects our confidence in the region and our dedication to providing innovative energy solutions,” said Zhou Xiping, Hexing Group Regional Chief Executive Officer for East Africa.

The expansion includes the setup of a local assembly line for power products, which were previously imported from its manufacturing plant in China as the firm moves to localize its operations in order to strengthen it supply chain.

The new office is expected to significantly increase the capacity for product supply in the market and create at least 100 job opportunities over the next 12 months.

“The completion of our new premises marks a pivotal milestone in our company’s growth and demonstrates our long-term commitment to Kenya and the entire East African market. We anticipate that this new base will not only generate employment opportunities for the local community but also stimulate economic growth and deliver innovative solutions for smart power distribution, smart water use, and new energy markets in East Africa,” he added.

Hexing currently has operations in more than 90 countries where it supplies smart green energy products and solutions.