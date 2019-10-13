HF to announce Ksh3B corporate bond redemption

HF Group PLC will Monday announce the redemption of its Ksh 3B corporate bond which is set to mature on October 14, 2019.

The Medium Term Note was issued in 2012 with a 7-year tenor at a coupon of 13%.

The bond significantly aided HF Group to bolster its loans and advances, which grew from Ksh25billion to Ksh44billion as at December 2018 while total assets grew from Ksh31 billion to Ksh57billion within the same period.

The funds raised played a pivotal role in the growth of the Group’s full-service banking offering and specifically in financing the working capital and expansion of the bank’s growing SME customer base, end buyer mortgage financing and asset financing.

The leadership of HF Group, the Nairobi Securities Exchange and the Bond Trustee Co-operative Bank of Kenya will be present.