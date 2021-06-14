HFC joins PesaLink network to strengthen digital banking

HFC, the banking subsidiary of HF Group has joined PesaLink, an interbank transfer digital payment solution, to strengthen its digital banking proposition and increase convenience to its customers.

“Joining PesaLink is part of our greater commitment to improving our customer experience by leveraging on innovative digital solutions. PesaLink allows our customers to receive funds from other banks straight into their HFC account in real time using either a mobile phone number or bank account number,” said HF Group CEO Robert Kibaara.

HFC said customers will effectively access PesaLink from the HF Whizz app and be able to transfer up to Kshs. 999,999 in a day.

“PesaLink is a boost to our full-service banking offering and will enhance money transfer access for our customers. We are investing in digital channels to drive customer experience and self-service. This is in line with the low touch economy where customers are being encouraged to go digital as part of the measures to curb Covid-19 Infections,” added Kibaara.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Available statistics indicate that PesaLink has already partnered with over 30 commercial banks in Kenya to enable them to do real-time interbank transfers, 3 million registered accounts, and the total value of transactions has exceeded Kshs. 220 Billion.