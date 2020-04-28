High Court bars Govt from removing sanitizing booths

Written By: Ben Troy Njue
7

The High court has temporarily barred the Government from interfering with the Sonko Rescue Team in its effort to distribute free sanitizing booths and other protective materials used in the fight against COVID-19.

The NGO associated with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko moved to court to challenge orders by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe to remove the sanitizing booths in the Nairobi CBD last Tuesday.

Through his lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, Sonko argues that he is merely supplementing the National Government’s efforts of mitigating the effects of corona virus.

Sonko through his NGO Sonko Rescue Team has been installing sanitizing booths at various bus termini in addition to distributing free masks and sanitizers.

Kinyajui said it was unfortunate that the Sonko Rescue Team incurred a loss of almost 5 million shillings.

Four sanitizing booths were brought down but the court has ordered the four remaining booths should remain in place pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and his Interior counterpart Fred Matiang’i have been named as respondents in the case.

 

 

 

