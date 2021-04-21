High Court bars JSC from recruiting Supreme Court Judge

The High Court has issued orders stopping Judicial Service Commission from conducting the interviews of judge of supreme court pending hearing of petitions filed by Tolphin Nafula, Philip Muchiri Damaris Wakiuru and Memba Ocharo.

Nine candidates were scheduled to appear before the JSC starting next week to defend their suitability to be supreme court judge.

Justices Anthony Mrima, Reuben Nyakundi and Wilfrida Okwany however allowed the interviews for the position of Chief Justice to proceed but stopped the JSC from making any further considerations or deliberations in respect to that position once the interviews are over on Friday.

As at now there are three petitions challenging ongoing process of recruitment of Chief Justice.

The three judges considered the submissions of the petitioners and found that they raise weighty issues including the constitutionality of the process.

The petitions were filed separately but were consolidated Wednesday.

The JSC wanted the court to stay its decision pending an appeal but the judges ruled the orders of the court shall remain in force pending determination of the cases filed by the petitioners.