High Court blocks debate on Punguza Mizigo bill

Punguza Mizigo amendment bill has suffered a blow after the high court temporarily stopped the 47 counties from debating and approving it.

In his ruling, Justice James Makau further barred the Third way Alliance Kenya Party from presenting the bill to the speaker of the National Assembly pending the hearing and determination of a petition, challenging the authenticity of the signatures that saw the bill procured.

In the case the petitioners, David Kamau Ngari and International Economic Law Centre sued Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on grounds that the Bill was procured through deceit and illegalities claiming the signatures are not genuine.

The parties in the case have been ordered to file their response within the 14 days period which the orders will remain in force.

On Tuesday, the proposer of the Bill Dr. Ekuru Aukot was in Murang’a County Assembly to drum up support for the bill. Aukot noted that his Bill seeks to entrench a culture of graft intolerance in the country saying that Kenyans have currently accepted the vice as part of their lives.

During the session, some members of the county assembly said the proposed Bill had many clauses that should be amended before they consider supporting it.

While addressing Embu County Assembly Dr. Aukot said the initiative aims at reducing the rising burden on the ordinary Kenyans and addressing the menace of massive corruption.

He said if enacted, the Bill the bill will save the country about Sh 3.78 trillion every year.

According to Dr. Aukot, much of the money will be redeemed after reducing the number of Members of Parliament from 290 to 147 and doing away with nominated positions.

“The bill is also addressing the reduction of the rising huge wage bill by capping the salaries where the difference between the lowest and highest should not go beyond 50 times,” he added.

The Third Way Alliance leader noted that the purpose of tour to county assemblies was to demystify the distortion being propagated concerning the bill and drum for its support by the assemblies.

Last week, a section of Nakuru County Assembly members threw their weight behind the Third Way Alliance Party Constitution amendment bill dubbed Punguza Mzigo.

The county was the first to invite Dr. Aukot to shed more light on the bill.

