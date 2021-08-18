High court declares Covid containment measures unconstitutional

The High Court has declared that the Covid-19 containment measures on public gatherings and restriction of movement ratified by the Cabinet on October 8, 2020, are unconstitutional.

Justice Antony Mrima Wednesday ruled that all the directives made by the National Security Advisory Committee on 7th October 2020 and ratified by the Cabinet on 8th October 2020 for the use of section 5 of the Public Order Act Cap 56 of the Laws of Kenya to contain, restrict and prohibit public gatherings, meetings, and processions in the name of combating Covid-19 as null and void.

“A declaration be and is hereby issued that all the directives made by the National Security Advisory Committee on 7th October 2020 and ratified by the Cabinet on 8th October 2020 for the use of section 5 of the Public Order Act Cap 56 of the Laws of Kenya to contain, restrict and prohibit public gatherings, meetings and processions in the name of combating Covid-19 and containing the weaponization of public gatherings are unlawful, unconstitutional and in violation of Articles 10(2)(a) and 245(2)(b) and (4) of the Constitution for directing the weaponization of public gatherings” read the judgment.

The case was filed by the Law Society of Kenya against the Attorney General and the Inspector General of Police.

The court has further restrained the national police services from taking directives from the committee on how to execute its constitutional and statutory duties save for the provisions of Article 157(4) and 245(4) of the constitution on law enforcement.

The latest development coming just after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced new Covid-19 guidelines in the wake of soaring infection and mortality rates.

The reviewed measures include the extension of the nationwide curfew by 60 days and a ban on all forms of physical/in-person public gatherings and meetings.

Acting upon the advice of the National Security Council and recommendations of the National Emergency Response Committee on Covid-19 in the country, President Kenyatta directed the National Government Administration Officers to enforce the directives without fail.

“In enforcing these measures all security sector agencies are directed to ensure that organizers and/or individual leaders, including senior public sector officials and political leaders, take personal responsibility and are held to account for any violation of the measures,” said President Kenyatta.

Additional reporting by Margaret Kalekye