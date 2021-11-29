High Court declines to suspend jail term handed to Kinoti

The High Court has declined to set aside the four-month prison sentence imposed on Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, George Kinoti, for disobeying a court order requiring him to surrender firearms belonging to Jimi Wanjigi.

Justice Antony Mrima Monday said the orders he made on November 18 should be complied with.

Kinoti through lawyer Cecil Miller had asked the court to set aside the sentence on grounds that he was wrongly enjoined in the case as he was not in possession of the firearms in question.

He said had the court been aware of this ‘new evidence’ it would not have reached the decision it did.

Kinoti claims the firearms are in the custody of the firearms licensing board.

But Mrima in his ruling said Kinoti failed to prove how the firearms were moved from him to the board.