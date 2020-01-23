High court upholds reinstatement of Prof. Kiama

The High Court has declined to suspend the interim orders that reinstated Prof Stephen Kiama as the University of Nairobi’s Vice-Chancellor.

Justice Weldon Korir has instead directed that the case be transferred before Justice Pauline Nyamweya for further directions.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha had moved to court to have the interim orders overturned.

Justice Weldon Korir further declined to set aside orders against the decision by Prof Magoha to dissolve the university of Nairobi council.

The leadership dispute surrounding the position of Vice Chancellor at the University of Nairobi continue to deepen with Education C.S accusing Prof Kiama of misleading the court in order to obtain temporary orders to keep him in office.

The development coming days after Prof. Kiama obtained temporary orders from the Employment and Labour Relations Court keeping him in office pending the hearing and determination of his case.

Prof.Kiama moved to court after the Education CS dissolved University of Nairobi council and revoked his appointment and instead reinstated Prof Isaac Mbeche as the acting Vice Chancellor pending the appointment of the institution’s VC.

Elsewhere the magistrate court in Nairobi has ordered that Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino access treatment at the Industrial Area Prison after the legislature failed to appear in court in a case he is charged of uttering abusive words against the head of the state.

Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot issued the orders after Babu Owino’s lawyer informed the court that his client was unwell and was not able to come to court.

Babu Owino is currently held at the Industrial Area Prison pending his bail determination on attempted murder charges.

Lastly, five employees of Kiambu county government, were charged in a Thika court for stealing Ksh4 million, and forgery of matatu parking stickers.

Elijah Mungai Mukinya, Lawrence Mutwiri Njeri, George Njoroge Macharia, Mary Wairimu Nyota and Esther Njeri Waweru appeared before senior resident magistrate Oscar Wanyaga where they denied two counts of forgery and stealing.