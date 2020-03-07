High Court directs gov’t to provide coronavirus action plan

High court has given the government 11 days to provide a detailed plan on the prevention, surveillance and response system on Coronavirus.

High court Judge James Makau has subsequently directed the Attorney General, The Cabinet Secretaries for Health, Interior’s Foreign Affairs and Transport to prepare and file the details before March 17.

The directive came after Lawyers Henry Kurauka and Dudley Ochiel told the court that the government was yet to quarantine in a KDF facility all the 239 passengers it let into the country aboard a Chinese flight on February 26.

Kurauka who represents two medics who wanted the respective CS’s charged for attempted mass murder said the state has partially complied with the orders it issued on Friday last week but more needs to be done.

Judge Makau, however, opposed an application by the petition seeking to have the respondents summoned to court.

The Judge lauded the government for enhancing mitigation mechanisms against the disease but questioned why the government has been selective in implementing court orders.

Makau wondered why the government is yet to implement an order whereas orders to stop all flights from china have been adhered to.