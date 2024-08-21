High Court halts removal of Mwangaza as Meru Governor

The High Court has issued conservatory orders stopping the impeachment of Kawira Mwangaza as Meru Governor.

This follows after Governor Mwangaza filed an urgent application seeking to challenge her removal from office through impeachment.

“Pending the inter partes hearing and determination of the Application dated 21/08/2024, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued staying the furtherance or the implementation of the Resolution of the Senate removing the Governor of Meru County, Hon. Kawira Mwangaza, from Office by way of impeachment,” read part of the ruling.

High Court Judge Bahati Mwamuye also barred Senate Speaker Amason Kingi from declaring Meru Governor’s seat vacant.

“Pending the inter partes hearing and determination of the Application dated 21/08/2024, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued restraining the Speaker of the Senate, or any other person or authority, from publishing or causing to be published in the Kenya Gazette a notification or declaration of a vacancy in the Office of the Governor of Meru County,” the ruling read further.

The embattled Governor was sent home Tuesday night after the Senate upheld her impeachment by the Meru County Assembly.

In three charges brought against her, a majority of the Senators, as confirmed by Speaker Amason Kingi after the vote, affirmed that the embattled County Chief was guilty of all charges.

The charges brought before the house were related to gross violation of the constitution, abuse of office, and gross misconduct.

In the first charge of gross violation of the constitution, 26 Senators voted YES while 4 voted NO. 14 Senators were marked as absent. In the second charge of gross misconduct, the same 26 lawmakers voted YES, while 2 voted NO and 14 were absent. And, in the third charge of abuse of office, 27 Senators voted YES, and one lawmaker voted in Kawira’s favor while 14 remained absent.

“Pursuant to Article 181 of the Constitution, Section 33 of the County Governments Act, and Standing Order 86 of the Senate’s Standing Orders, The Senate has resolved to remove from office by impeachment, Hon Kawira Mwangaza, the governor of Meru County and the Governor Accordingly ceases to hold office,” the Speaker proclaimed after the midnight vote

Prior to the vote, Mwangaza, who was present throughout the Senate session, pleaded not guilty and contested all charges brought against her by the Meru County Assembly.

The latest impeachment motion from the Meru County Assembly was the fifth one in just under two years that Mwangaza has been in office.

Additional reporting by Eric Biegon