High Court orders IEBC to clear MP aspirants without degrees

High Court has ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to clear all Member of Parliament aspirants without degree certificates pending hearing and determination of a case filed in court by four aspirants.

“Pending the determination of the notice of motion herein, IEBC shall issue the petitioners herein and any other person intending to vie for the position of MP with a conditional clearance subject to the outcome of this petition and upon satisfying the rest of the conditions as imposed by IEBC,” the order reads.

The ruling was made by Justice Anthony Mrima on Thursday.

In this case, Kipas Lengues, Jimmy Parnyumbe Luka, Noonyuat Sankei and Tipapa Ole Kirrokor moved to court on Monday challenging the law that requires them to have degrees to be cleared to vie.

Through lawyer Wanjiku Thiong’o, the four aspirants from Narok County told the court that they are aspiring to vie in the August polls under the UDA ticket.

They further noted that UDA Party had invited qualified aspirants to submit their applications for nominations not later than February 28, and if the court didn’t intervene, they would be left out of the process.

The case will be heard on March 17.