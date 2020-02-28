High Court orders suspension of flights from China

The High Court has ordered the suspension of flights from China until further notice.

The court subsequently ordered that all the 239 passengers that jetted into the country aboard a Chinese flight on Wednesday be rounded up and taken to a military health facility for quarantine until they are declared safe to mingle with other people.

Justice James Makau who issued the conservatory order asked the Ministry of Health to prepare and present to the court for scrutiny a contingency plan for prevention, surveillance, control and response systems to coronavirus outbreak in Kenya.

In his ruling, Justice James Makau directed the first respondent, the outgoing Cabinet Secretary for Health Sicily Kariuki, in this case, to present to the court a contingency plan for prevention, surveillance, control and response systems to coronavirus in Kenya.

The Judge’s order comes two days after the Kenyan government cleared all 239 passengers who arrived in Nairobi aboard a China Southern Airlines.

On Thursday, Ministry of Health Officials allayed fears over the virus amid raising fears that it could have found its way into the country.

This as the Kenya National Association of Nurses, officials said there were no trained health professionals in the country so far in the event there is an outbreak.

But concerns remain rife at SGR sites in Suswa and Duka moja in Narok County with area residents and local leaders raising concern over the presence of Chinese contractors who are said to have entered the country recently.

Nigeria has confirmed its first case of the virus, making it the first sub-Saharan country to confirm a coronavirus case.

In China, the epicentre of the deadly disease, the National Health Commission on Friday reported at least 44 new coronavirus deaths, bringing to 2,788 the number of fatalities across the county. Coronavirus has killed more than 2,800 people and infected about 83,000 worldwide.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, coughing, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, an infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.

Members of the public are also advised not to keep close contact with anyone exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.’’