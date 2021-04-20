High court rules Chief Administrative Secretary position unconstitutional  

The High Court has ruled office of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) was established contrary to the constitution and law.

High court judge justice Anthony Murima also ruled that Principle secretaries who were not shortlisted, interviewed and appointed in line with the law are holding positions contrary to the constitution.

Justice Murema also directed the state to ensure two-third principles in all appointive positions must be realised immediately.

Further, the High Court wants Cabinet Secretaries who were appointed in the first term must be approved by National Assembly to serve in the second term of office.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The ruling was on a case filed by activist Okiya Omtata.

Read the full–> Judgement

As a result of passage of time from when matter was delivered till now- structural interdict has been issued for 30 days in which Attorney General to provide information on amongst others gender, age and ethnicity of Cabinet Secretaries and Principle Secretaries.

Tell Us What You Think