High Court stops impeachment of Taita Taveta Governor

The High Court has stopped the impeachment process of Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja.

High Court Judge Justice Weldon Korir has issued an injunction barring Taita Taveta County Assembly from forwarding its resolution to the Senate until October 28th when the matter will be mentioned.

Elsewhere, at least 20 Speakers of various county assemblies met under the leadership of chairperson county assemblies forum Ndegwa Wahome to engage over the Punguza Mizigo constitution amendment bill that is before county assemblies.

The County Assembly forum is calling on MCAs to reject the constitution Amendment Bill on the basis that public participation was not held during the formulation.

Further, they oppose the Ekuru Aukot’s proposal because they cannot amend it and they feel it is taking back the gains of the current constitution especially on representation.

Meanwhile, MPs under Inua Mama banner are demanding Jubilee party should hold party elections by next year march.

Speaking in Ol Kalua Nyandaru County, the women MPs vowed to have an overhaul of the current Jubilee Party Secretariat which they feel is against deputy president’s presidential ambitions.