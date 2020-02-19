High court suspends deportation of four Chinese nationals

The High Court has temporarily suspended the deportation of four Chinese nationals accused of allegedly assaulting a Kenyan worker.

The four were ordered to leave the country by interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i after they were caught on video allegedly assaulting the worker at Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

Following the petition by the four suspects to challenge their deportation, the court certified their application as urgent directing the director of public prosecutions to file a response in two days and appear in court on 25th February for inter party hearing.

Last week, Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i ordered their deportation following their arrest by DCI detectives prompted by a viral video showing a Kenyan employee being whipped for arriving late to work.

Hearing of the application will be heard on 25/2/2020 before Justice Kimaru.

And a businessman has been arraigned in court and charged for defrauding the National Cooperative Housing Union Limited of 21 million shillings.

Charles Mwangi Gathungwa, a director with Woodtech Investment Limited is alleged to have conspired by entering into a sale agreement with the national cooperative housing union to sell to them a parcel of land situated within Mavoko knowing that the parcel of land did not belong to him.

Gathungwa is further facing two counts including making a false document and obtaining money by false pretense.

He denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of 5 million shillings.

Elsewhere, a church bishop charged with defiling a minor will be remanded for two weeks pending a ruling on his bail application.

Bishop Paul Mwangi Kamau of Apostolic Congregation in Spirit Ministry Church based in Taru Mombasa County denied the charges before Mombasa Resident Magistrate Christine Ogweno.

It is alleged that the man of the cloth defiled the 13-year-old minor last year contrary to section 8 (1) of the Sexual Offences Act 2006. The suspect also faces an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child contrary to 1 (1) of the sexual offences act 2006.

Finally, five sisters arrested for allegedly poisoning their 51-year-old brother will be detained for five more days to allow police conclude investigations.

According to Detectives, the sisters joined forces to kill their elder brother over a goat meat tussle. Susan Wambui, Elizabeth Wairimu, Catherine Wanja, Alibeta Njambi and Mary Muthoni, were arrested on Monday after they allegedly attacked their brother Paul Njeri during a goat eating ceremony at their Mwimuto village on Sunday afternoon.