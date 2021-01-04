High Court suspends Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election

Written By: Michael Njuguna

The High Court has suspended Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election set for February 18, 2021 pending hearing of various court cases.

Justice Anthony Mrima Monday temporarily deferred the special Gazette notice issued by IEBC calling for a by-election in February until the matter in court is heard and determined.

In the case, impeached Governor Mike Sonko moved to court challenging his removal.

Sonko argues that the impeachment motion against him was debated and passed irregularly by the County Assembly.

In his petition, Sonko wanted the court to issue conservatory orders restraining the implementation of the resolution which was passed by the Senate.

Sonko was impeached last month by members of the Nairobi county assembly, a decision which was later upheld by the Senate.

