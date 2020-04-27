Criminal cases to be heard from Monday-Thursday via Skype

The Criminal Division of the High Court, Milimani, will from Monday to Thursday this week conduct 21 hearings by Skype linked to the five prison and remand facilities in Nairobi.

1?? The Criminal Div. of the High Court, Milimani, will from Monday, 27th – 30th April conduct 21 hearings by Skype linked to the 5 Prison and Remand Facilities in Nairobi. Causelist attached. pic.twitter.com/895344XANW — The Judiciary Kenya (@Kenyajudiciary) April 26, 2020

In addition, the President, CoA, has constituted the Benches that will hear 35 criminal appeals also through Skype between the same period, Monday to Thursday.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Judges will be linked to Kamiti, Garissa, Kisumu & Kitengela prisons.

The Court of Appeal and the Commercial and Civil Divisions of the High Court, Milimani, will also begin hearing several matters and continue delivering judgements through various virtual platforms.

ELDORET MAGISTRATE COURT MAGISTRATE COURT CIVIL CAUSE LIST MONDAY, 27 APRIL 2020

HON. LINUS P. KASSAN (CM) COURT 1 pic.twitter.com/V2Q6lQGnkx — The Judiciary Kenya (@Kenyajudiciary) April 27, 2020

The Judiciary has deployed technology to continue dispensing justice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.