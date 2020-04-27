Criminal cases to be heard from Monday-Thursday via Skype

Kisumu Law Courts Senior Resident Magistrate Winfrida Onkunya hears urgent applications filed electronically.

The Criminal Division of the High Court, Milimani, will from Monday to Thursday this week conduct 21 hearings by Skype linked to the five prison and remand facilities in Nairobi.

In addition, the President, CoA, has constituted the Benches that will hear 35 criminal appeals also through Skype between the same period, Monday to Thursday.

The Judges will be linked to Kamiti, Garissa, Kisumu & Kitengela prisons.

The Court of Appeal and the Commercial and Civil Divisions of the High Court, Milimani, will also begin hearing several matters and continue delivering judgements through various virtual platforms.

The Judiciary has deployed technology to continue dispensing justice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure the wheels of justice do not grind to a halt, courts are allowing the filing of cases electronically in a method referred to as Electronic Case Management and the hearing of parties through video links, thus restricting human contact to curb the spread of the disease.

Only matters certified urgent are being heard virtually through Skype and Zoom and orders sent to the applicants via email.

The registrar looks at the case and decides if it is urgent or not.

If urgent, the matter is sent to the judge, who hears it and makes an order ex parte, or if there is a need for an inter partes hearing, the judge gives a date to appear via Zoom or Skype.

