High Court to deliver verdict on Finance Act 2023

The High Court on Tuesday is set to deliver a judgment on petitions challenging the Finance Act 2023.

A three-judge bench consisting of Justice David Majanja, Justice Christine Meoli and Lawrence Mugambi appointed by Chief Justice Martha Koome will deliver its judgment.

The petitioners in the case, Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah and six others moved to court to stop the implementation of the Act.

They claimed its passage in Parliament was unprocedural, and that it will affect many Kenyans who are already overburdened by the current high cost of living.

The Court of Appeal in July this year declined to grant interim orders staying the ruling by the High Court that suspended the implementation of the Finance Act 2023.

The Court of Appeal would, however, lift the order saying the government, who appealed the suspension through the National Treasury had satisfied the principles for the grant of the orders sought.