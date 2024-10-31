High Court set to rule on Kindiki’s swearing-in

The High Court is set to rule Thursday afternoon on whether Deputy President-designate Kithure Kindiki can be sworn-in or not pending a case filed by impeached DP Rigathi Gachagua.

This following a plea filed by the Attorney General and Parliament.

The case will be heard by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Antony Mrima, Eric Ogola and Dr. Freda Mugambi.

Earlier this month, Gachagua impeached by both the National Assembly and the Senate before he moved to court and secured orders stopping his replacement.

Gachagua lawyers first contested the selection of the three-judge bench constituted by Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ) Philomena Mwilu to preside over his impeachment case but the High Court upheld the decision arguing that the Constitution had clearly set out the roles of the DCJ which included substituting the CJ where applicable.

The impeached DP on Wednesday called on his supporters to remain peaceful as the country awaits the court’s ruling on his impeachment.

Gachagua expressed confidence that the courts will overturn the decision by Members of Parliament to remove him from office, but emphasised that he will accept the ruling even if it does not go in his favour.

“We have faith that our Judiciary will protect and uphold the Constitution of Kenya, exercising fairness and delivering justice to Rigathi Gachagua and his supporters,” he stated.

“Regardless of the outcome of the court process, let our people remain peaceful and focus on building our country. A time will come for us to speak,” he added.

Speaking at a funeral service in Limuru, Kiambu County on Wednesday, Gachagua asserted that his record in office speaks for itself.

Should he move on from the position of Deputy President, he urged the current administration not to allow the programmes he initiated to come to a halt.