High court upholds FGM ban in Kenya

The High Court on Wednesday dismissed an application seeking to decriminalise Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) for adult women in Kenya.

Justices Lydia Achode (presiding), Margaret Muigai and Kanyi Kimondo ruled that the practice violates the right to health, dignity and in some instances the right to life and that one cannot choose harm on themselves.

FGM was outlawed in Kenya in 2017 and four million girls and women have undergone the ritual.

“We find that limiting this right is reasonable in an open and democratic society, based on the dignity of women,” the ruling said.

“One of the main issues in the Petition is whether it is constitutional to prohibit an adult woman from freely choosing to undergo the rite under the hand of a trained and licensed medical practitioner.

The judges also said that the person behind the case had failed to prove that there was “public participation or insufficient public participation.”

Adding, “Petitioner failed to discharge evidential burden that there was no public participation or insufficient public participation. – Article 94(1) delegates power by people to the representatives.”

The case was in response to a 2017 petition by a doctor who argued that banning the practice was unconstitutional as women had the right to choose what to do with their bodies.

Dr Tatu Kamau said women should be able to undergo the traditional practice in hospital, without fearing arrest.

Court held that Medicalisation of FGM does not mitigate harm on woman as was shown by witnesses in court where they showed that both women who were performed FGM traditionally and by a doctor all underwent challenges.

The Petition was first lodged at the High Court at Machakos on 24th July 2017 and amended on 20th November 2017.