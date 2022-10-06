Sirisia Member of Parliament John Walukhe will now spend 67 years in prison if he fails to pay a one Billion shillings fine.

This is after the High Court upheld the ruling by a Magistrates Court in June 2020 committing them to the jail term and the payment of the fine.

High Court judge Esther Maina in upholding a Magistrates ruling that convicted the Sirisia MP and his accomplice Grace Wakhungu for defrauding the National Produce and Cereals Board of 313 Million ordered the duo to pay the fines or spend 67 years in prison.

The High court judge says the fines were not excessive.

Walukhe and Wakhungu have been out on a 10 Million shillings and a 20 Million shillings bail pending the determination of their appeal by the High Court Thursday.

The duo however have 14 days to lodge an appeal at the Appellate Court.

Sirisia constituency residents appealing to President William Ruto to grant a Presidential pardon to their legislator.

Meanwhile, immediate former Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya will now be charged afresh after the High Court vacated his acquittal alongside two of his accomplices of a land fraud case.

Judge Esther Maina says the Director of Public Prosecutions has convinced the court that there was a credible case against the immediate former Majority Leader and his accomplices and should have therefore been put on their defence.

Kimunya and his accomplices are accused of transferring land worth 60 Million to Midlands Limited, a company associated with the veteran politician.