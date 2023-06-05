High expectations as Nairobi hosts UN Habitat conference

Kenya is set to host the second session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly from the 5th to the 9th of June in capital Nairobi.

President William Ruto is expected to officially launch the conference themed “A sustainable urban future through inclusive and effective multilateralism: achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in times of global crises,”

According to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, the conference is an important milestone for Nairobi and will go a long way in opening the city to the rest of the world. “Nairobi’s urban infrastructure has undergone extensive positive improvements. This week Nairobi is expected to host 193 UN member states, UN specialized agencies, industry, academia, and civil society are expected to participate and an estimated 5,000 delegates will participate in the five-day assembly, that will culminate in the adoption of a new roadmap for regenerating cities and towns,” noted Sakaja

Ahead of the conference, Acting Nairobi County Secretary Patrick Analo over the weekend led County Executives for Lands Stephen Mwangi and Maureen Njeri (Green Nairobi) and other delegates and stakeholders comprising UN delegates and representatives from Namibia, Malaysia, Philippines, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on a tour of three locations namely; Kamukunji grounds, Pangani flats and Uhuru park respectively.

This first stop for the delegation was the Kamukunji grounds where the UN-Habitat held a tree planting exercise.

The Acting County Secretary gave an insight into the history of grounds such as the one in Kamukunji which he said dates back to the 19th century and that it has been essential in fostering national and the county’s citizen engagements such as political rallies. “There is a need to nurture and improve the state of the ground since it is symbolic and nourishes the picture of Nairobi at large. The tree planting was a great step in eradicating and improving environmental pollution in the city as well as Nairobi River regeneration.” Said Analo

The delegation toured the Affordable Housing Project in Pangani estate, which aims to provide a total of 1,000 housing units. The team also visited the revitalized Uhuru Park, which is set for unveiling before the end of this year.

The delegation applauded Nairobi County’s efforts in reclaiming green spaces and densification efforts.

Analo noted that improving recreational public spaces was essential due to the rapid urban population growth. The delegation was accompanied by Chief Officers; Marion Rono (Housing and Urban Renewal), and Lydia Mathia (Public Engagement).