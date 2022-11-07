High on hopes, COP27 starts in Egypt

The United Nations climate talks begun Monday officially with a major win for Kenya and other developing countries following an agreement to formally include discussions on the financing of loss and damages.

Newly elected president of COP27 Sameh Shoukry told the meeting that financing of loss and damages is one of the issues to be discussed by members in the coming days.

Kenya was one of the countries pushing for a formal discussion on the matter that has divided the rich and the developing Nations.

The year 2022, has laid bare the urgency needed to address climate change. From devastating floods in Pakistan, deadly heatwaves in Europe to catastrophic wildfires in the United States, nature is getting wilder and more lethal. Unfortunately the poor are the ones on the receiving end.

Africa which has been bearing the brunt of climate change has teamed up with other developing countries to push the developed countries to develop mechanisms of financing damages and losses caused by climate.

This has caused a serious push-back especially from the United States–In the past, climate funding largely focused on cutting green gas emissions in an effort to curb climate change. Now the focus is now turbing to compensating losses and damages caused by climate change.

Members of the Civil society have urged the more than 150 World leaders to increase their funding to climate adaptation to help poor communities deal with impacts of climate change.

And as delegates settle down to discuss matters climate change, the next 14 days will be critical for mother earth, with experts saying that countries must work out how to make good on existing pledges while at the same time formulate new once to ensure the World remains.