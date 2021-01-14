High stakes politics in Narok as groups unveil their picks for gubernatorial seat

Governor Samuel Tunai’s reign at the helm of Narok county politics will come to an end in 2022, by which time he will have served his two terms in office. But two years before his tenure expires, persons interested in the much-coveted seat have already hit the campaign trail.

The latest entrant to the race for the seat is Andrew Sunkuli. Andrew, who hails from one of Kenya’s most renowned political families, is making inroads in the county and has so far bagged the support Ilaiser clan from Transmara.

The clan announcing Thursday that it has settled on the Mara Education Trust chairman as its preferred candidate for the county chief’s position when elections are called in 2022.

Sunkuli family chairman Douglas Sunkuli, disclosed that the soft-spoken Andrew was the choice of the family.

The endorsement comes after Devolution Principal Secretary Charles Sunkuli, younger brother to the Andrew also expressed interest in the same seat. The elders now want the younger Sunkuli to shelve his ambitions to accommodate his sibling.

“I want to ask my brother Charles not to go against the family wishes. Let him abide by the decision. He is still young and can vie another time. He should not spoil Andrews chances to capture the seat.” Douglas pleaded

The more 200 elders had converged at Poroko area to endorse him. The group drawn from the Ilnyangusi and Iseuri age sets blessed him and handed him cultural tools as a sign of their believe in his leadership.

“The family has settled on Andrew and that is why we will back him for the seat. He has a good track record and has demonstrated great leadership skills. We will work with him until he wins the seat” Ezekiel Naisiantoi, one of the elders said during the endorsement ceremony.

Ilaiser sub clan spokesman James Kaipoi said that they have unanimously agreed to back Andrew.

Andrew Sunkuli thanked the elders for showing confidence in him saying that he will not let them down. He promised to begin a tour of the county next month to popularize his bid.

The former Narok Senate aspirant said he will do everything in his power to unite all the communities regardless of race or tribes.

“I am focused on politics of development. My first agenda is to unite all the tribes within the county so as to ensure peaceful coexistence.” He said

He however declined to announce under which party he will garner for the seat saying he was still scouting for a favourable outfit.