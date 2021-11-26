High temperatures to continue into February, says MET

The current high temperatures being experienced across the country are set to continue into January and February next year.

The Deputy Director of Meteorological Services Bernard Chanzu says the dry air that resulted in lack of rainfall and cloud cover has exacerbated the situation as long hours of insolation is contributing to the high temperatures.

“The clear skies, lack of cloud cover and long hours of insolation are a major contributing factor to the high temperatures,” said Chanzu in a telephone interview.

While attributing the high temperatures being experienced in the country to climate change arising from global warming, the Deputy Director of Meteorological Services noted clear skies due to lack of moisture owing to the La Nina phenomenon that has seen reduced moisture that could have helped in cloud formation is also worsening the situation.

The Deputy Director of Meteorological Services further warned that the dry air and dust could also see a rise in respiratory infections and urged for precaution.

“Wananchi should try and reduce the time they spend in the open areas under the sun as the sun’s heat as could lead to dehydration,” said Chanzu and advised the public to take plenty of fluids in their diets in order to stay rehydrated as the bodies are losing a lot of water through sweat.

The Weatherman said that 2021 has gone on record as the warmest year among five others that have been recorded in the last 30 years, adding that as the globe moves into a more precarious situation due to high temperatures, regions in the tropics may begin experiencing heat waves.

“But this should not worry so much since the human body is able to adapt to changing environments, except that this will only happen to those whose bodies are able to withstand the climatic changes,” he added.

Chanzu further cautioned against the lack of climate-proofing of developmental projects in the urban areas saying that the continued construction of various infrastructure had turned urban areas into concrete jungles, turning urban areas into “heat islands”.

He explained that the vegetation that has been replaced by concrete, makes the surfaces of concrete become heat conductors, “yet if there was vegetation, it would have absorbed some of the heat reaching the ground.”

The Weatherman urged Kenyans to be part of the efforts aimed at mitigating climate change by planting trees so as to help reverse the worrying situation.