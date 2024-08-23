Higher education funding appeals open until December 31

The government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent process in the disbursement of higher education funding, reaffirming that no deserving student will be left behind.

As part of the ongoing effort to provide financial aid for students, the government has announced that the processing of appeals for re-categorization of funding applications has commenced and will be concluded within three weeks from the date of appeal.

The Higher Education Portal, which opened for this year’s application cycle, has so far received 134,029 applications for loans and scholarships.

Of these, 127,591 applications have already been categorized into different funding bands.

However, 12,958 applicants have lodged appeals for re-categorization, seeking a reassessment of their applications based on updated information.

The government has emphasized that the re-categorization process will rely on the accuracy of the information provided by applicants regarding their socio-economic backgrounds, affirmative action considerations, socio-demographic factors, and family education expenses.

To ensure that all applicants are categorized fairly and receive the appropriate financial aid, the government is adopting a multi-agency approach involving officers from the National Government Administration Office.

These officers will assist in verifying the information provided by applicants from their respective jurisdictions, covering all 106,600 villages in the country.

This collaborative effort, the government stated, underscores its commitment to ensuring that no student is deprived of deserved funding due to incorrect or incomplete data.

The multi-agency approach is designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the funding process, ensuring that decisions are based on accurate and verified information.

The government has urged all applicants to act with integrity and diligence when providing their socio-economic details, stressing that the accuracy of the information will be critical in determining their funding eligibility.

In addition to these efforts, the government has already released Ksh 5.2 billion to the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) for tuition and upkeep loans, as well as Ksh 2.8 billion to the Universities Fund for scholarships.

These funds are currently being disbursed to the respective university and student accounts, pending verification of student admissions and reporting.

The government has assured that the disbursement process will be completed by August 30, 2024.

For those who may not have submitted appeals yet, the government has kept the Higher Education Portal open until December 31, 2024, allowing students to submit late appeals if necessary.

Through these efforts, the government aims to ensure that higher education remains accessible to all eligible students, supporting the nation’s broader goal of fostering equitable development and creating opportunities for the youth.