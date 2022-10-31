Higher food, electricity costs push October inflation rate to 9.6pc

Kenya’s rate of inflation has risen further to 9.6pc in October from 9.2pc recorded last month on account of pricey food items and electricity charges.

This is the eighth consecutive month the rate of inflation has risen signaling minimal impact of the government’s short term interventions to keep cost of living abated.

Latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNNBS) indicate significant increases in price of items under food and and non-alcoholic index which increased 15.8pc year-on-year.

According to the statistics bureau, there were significant increases in prices of potatoes, sugar and beans whose prices per kilogram went up 12.5pc, 12pc and 7.5pc respectively which contributed the rise in inflation during the month.

Other food items which recorded notable prices increases include one kilo of mangoes which shot up 5.3pc, oranges 4pc and sukuma-wiki 3.8pc.

While fuel prices eased during the month, it was not sufficient to offset inflation rate as consumers also paid more for electricity and alcoholic beverages.

Price of a 50kwh of electricity jumped 2.4pc while 200kwh surged 1.8pc.

On the other hand, the price of 250ml of spirit 500ml of beer increased 2pc each.

Nonetheless, consumers felt reduced prices of maize flour, tomatoes, carrots and cooking oil.

According to KNBS, a 2kg pack of maize flour was retailing at an average price of Ksh 177.66 compared to Ksh 180.80 in September while a litre of cooking oil went down 3.5pc, from an average price of Ksh 366.48 to Ksh 379.84.

Fuel prices which have been going up for the better part of the year contributing to higher inflation rate however subsided during the month as a litre of diesel, super petrol and kerosene all went down 1.2pc, 0.6pc and 0.7pc respectively.