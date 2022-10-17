Higher milk prices push Githunguri Dairy turnover to Ksh 1.1B

Githunguri Dairy Farmers Co-operative Society has weathered the hard economic times to register higher sales in the 2021/2022 financial year.

The society’s turnover increased to Ksh 1.1 billion which was occasioned by the increase in milk prices as well as increased milk production by farmers.

Speaking during the society’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held Saturday, Chairman George Kinyanjui however noted that farmers grappled with the high cost of animal feeds.

He said that prices of dairy meal, maize germ, bran, and pollard have continued to rise thereby negatively affecting dairy farming despite the government having waived their taxes.

Kinyanjui however urged members to seek alternatives as prices of the raw materials remain high across the country.

He told the thousands of members who had gathered at Githunguri stadium that the cost of production materials had also gone up by between 40 – 70pc.

“The more milk you deliver to us, the lesser the production cost and hence the better the payment you will get. During the years ended 2021/2022 we increased the prices of milk from Ksh 41.50 to Ksh 45,”, he told the jubilant members.

Kinyanjui at the same time said that they have suffered losses after six giant supermarkets closed and yet they have not paid their suppliers millions of shillings in pending bills.

Members hailed good management of the dairy saying the board has managed very well compared to the previous years with an asset of Ksh 9 billion, an increase of Ksh 1 billion compared to last year.

At the same time, they urged the management to source other mechanisms on feeds like Soya and Sunflowers that have protein and can add to the production of milk from their dairy cows.